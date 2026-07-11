Six of family killed as car rams lorry near TN's Uthukuli

According to police, the family travelled to Palladam in Tiruppur district to attend the funeral of a relative. After attending the funeral, they left for Salem by car on Friday evening.

When they were heading to Vijayamangalam, via Uthukuli, a tanker lorry carrying petrol was headed from Sankagiri in Salem district towards Tiruppur. Palanisamy (59) from Salem was at the wheel of the lorry. When they neared Kakkapallam, the tanker lorry and the car collided head-on and six of the car’s occupants were killed on the spot.

Palanisamy, who fled the spot, surrendered at Uthukuli police station and the police are questioning him regarding the cause of the accident, sources said.