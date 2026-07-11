Tasmac staff, kin attempt to besiege district manager's office over low wages, arrested

COIMBATORE: Tasmac staff and their family members were arrested after they attempted to occupy the district manager's office and stage a protest in Coimbatore on Friday.
Employees working as salesmen and assistant salesmen at various Tasmac outlets gathered at the district manager's office, located inside the Tasmac liquor supply godown at Peelamedu, and demanded that their current consolidated pay be revised to time-scale pay structure.
Following the protest announcement, police had already been deployed at the office and erected barricades at the entrance. Only employees working inside the godown were allowed to enter after verification of their identity cards.
On Friday morning, when a group of salesmen accompanied by their family members tried to force their way into the office premises, police personnel intervened, evicted them from the spot, and shifted them to a private marriage hall in Neelambur.
Talking to media persons, P Padmanaban, president of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesman Welfare Association, pointed out the financial hardships faced by the employees.
"We have been working as salesmen with a meagre pay of Rs 13,415 per month. Even after the recent 25% wage hike announced by the government, our salary would only increase to around Rs 16,000. After deductions towards PF and ESI, we would receive only Rs 15,000 in hand. With this amount, how can an employee possibly manage family expenses?" he said.
Padmanaban said employees have put in nearly 23 years of service and demanded a respectable wage under the time-scale pay method.
He further urged the government to appoint district managers and senior regional managers from within the Tasmac administration on a permanent basis, rather than deputing officers from other departments, particularly from the revenue wing.
"Officers from other departments lack attachment to the post as they serve for short periods. Only permanent officials from Tasmac can understand and address the genuine concerns of the employees," he added. The arrested employees were released later on Friday evening.