TN appoints 304 nodal officers to rectify issues at govt hospitals

CHENNAI: The state health department has appointed 304 nodal officers to rectify deficiencies flagged by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), relating to sanitation, drinking water, toilets, patient and attendant amenities, upkeep of buildings and infrastructure, security and equipment, at government hospitals across the state.

In a letter to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services and Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the department directed district collectors to review the shortcomings identified in hospitals under their jurisdiction and rectify them, through the district health officers, the joint directors of health services and the deans and furnish a report with photographs showing the corrective measures.

The CMO note identified deficiencies in government medical college hospitals and attached institutions across 31 districts. In Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital there is severe shortage of doctors, with only four currently working, because the hospital lacks a postgraduate course in cardiology. The hospital treats 500 to 600 cardiac patients daily, and has 133 ICU beds, but only 150 nursing positions are allotted for the entire facility. More nursing positions must be created, the communication said.