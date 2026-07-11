TN CM gives govt job orders to kin of 31 stampede victims, Rs 10 lakh to one person

KARUR: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday handed over appointment orders for government jobs on compassionate grounds to 31 family members of the 41 people killed in the Karur stampede.

He also granted a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to a woman beneficiary (K Shanthi from Erode) at a function held in Karur.

The appointments include the posts of junior assistant and office assistant in the school education, rural development, revenue, and police departments. The beneficiaries, including 18 women, have been posted in their respective districts, including Karur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur.

Two family members had crossed the eligible age limit for compassionate appointments, two had declined the offer, and two were already employed in government service, officials said.

Shanthi was given the solatium because neither she nor her husband was eligible for government job in terms of their age. She lost her 18-year-old son in the stampede.