TVK government faces criticism for renaming DMK's flagship scheme of free bus travel for women

The Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu is facing flak for renaming the DMK's flagship scheme of free bus travel for women, 'Magalir Vidiyal Payanam', as 'Magalir Payanam'.

The dropped word - Vidiyal - means dawn in Tamil, and it was used extensively by the DMK during its poll campaign as part of its political branding.

The free travel benefits, however, remain the same.

The new name is prominently displayed on the digital destination boards of the public transport MTC and TNSTC buses.

Lashing out at the state government allegedly for affixing "sticker" on the populist scheme of the Dravida model government, the party's IT wing said the name change will not deprive the DMK of its credit for rolling out the scheme for the benefit of women.

"Its like believing the marriage will stop if the comb is hidden. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay thinks that changing the name will deny credit for the DMK. He should keep up his poll promises of making bus travel free throughout the state for women," the DMK IT wing said on 'X'.