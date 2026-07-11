Two men electrocuted while drilling borewell near Thalaivasal

SALEM: Two men were electrocuted while drilling a side borewell inside an open well at Chitheri near Thalaivasal, early on Friday. The accident occurred during efforts to improve water availability for irrigation after the water level in the well dropped drastically due to the prevailing dry conditions.

According to police, the incident occurred on agricultural land owned by C Ravikumar (53), from Chitheri. The farm has an 80-foot-deep open well, but as the water level had fallen considerably in recent months, Ravikumar had decided to drill a side borewell to tap additional groundwater and restore water supply.

Two labourers, P Narayanan (50) from Chinnasalem and Somu (35) from Chhattisgarh, were engaged to carry out the work. Police said Narayanan had been working as a borewell driller for nearly 20 years.