Two men electrocuted while drilling borewell near Thalaivasal

SALEM: Two men were electrocuted while drilling a side borewell inside an open well at Chitheri near Thalaivasal, early on Friday. The accident occurred during efforts to improve water availability for irrigation after the water level in the well dropped drastically due to the prevailing dry conditions.
According to police, the incident occurred on agricultural land owned by C Ravikumar (53), from Chitheri. The farm has an 80-foot-deep open well, but as the water level had fallen considerably in recent months, Ravikumar had decided to drill a side borewell to tap additional groundwater and restore water supply.
Two labourers, P Narayanan (50) from Chinnasalem and Somu (35) from Chhattisgarh, were engaged to carry out the work. Police said Narayanan had been working as a borewell driller for nearly 20 years.
The duo entered the well late on Thursday night, and police said nearly three feet of water had accumulated inside the well, and an electric motor had been installed to pump out the water. At around 1.30 am on Friday, while the work was under way, the motor allegedly developed an electrical leakage. Narayanan and Somu suffered severe electric shock, lost consciousness inside the well and collapsed.
The two men were immediately rescued and taken to the Attur government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.
Upon receiving information, personnel from Thalaivasal police station reached the spot and conducted an inquiry. The bodies were later sent for postmortem examination.
Narayanan's wife lodged a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the landowner, and the person who installed the electric motor. Based on the complaint, Thalaivasal police registered a case and are investigating.