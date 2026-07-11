Water released from Thirumurthy Dam without consent, alleges PAP committee

TIRUPPUR: A recent Government Order on water release from Thirumurthy Dam to a lake, obtained by the water resources department (WRD) reportedly without the consent of the PAP Project Committee, has sparked strong opposition from PAP farmers. On Friday, farmers appealed to the district administration and urged officials not to send any recommendations to the government regarding water release in the coming days without consulting the committee.

The state government recently issued a G.O. to release water from the Thirumurthy Dam for three days, from Thursday to Saturday, for the drinking water needs of the public and livestock, not exceeding 20 mcft, to Poosarinaicken Lake near Udumalaipet.

It is alleged that the WRD took this decision without consulting the PAP Project Committee or obtaining its consent.

The project committee and ayacut farmers of PAP strongly opposed the move. On Thursday, the administrators of the planning committee and farmers besieged the office of the PAP superintending engineer in Pollachi, insisting that water should not be released to Poosarinaicken Lake.

However, it is alleged that despite opposition, the WRD released water from the dam on Thursday night.

Against this backdrop, on Friday, several hundreds of ayacut farmers and administrators of the project committee met District Collector Manish Narnaware at the collectorate, led by the committee’s chairman Medical K Paramasivam.

Paramasivam said, "We informed the district collector that obtaining the G.O. to release water to Poosarinaicken Lake without consulting the project committee was a wrong step. We also urged that officials should not send any recommendations to the government regarding the release of water from the dam without consulting the committee. Furthermore, the collector accepted our requests as well."