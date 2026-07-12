Boy kills self after cop takes bribe to return his phone in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A head constable attached to SIPCOT police station was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe to handover a mobile phone to a 17-year-old boy, who later died by suicide on Friday.

Police sources said, “B Roshan Rajbhar (17), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was residing near Mookandapalli in Hosur. Roshan failed in the Class 10 exam and he appeared for supplementary exam on Wednesday in a school at Hosur town.

When he entered the exam centre, his mobile phone was confiscated by a school staff and it was subsequently handed over to Hosur town police personnel, who was on duty at the centre. After the exam, when Roshan asked for his phone back, he was asked to collect his phone from SIPCOT police station.

On Thursday, Roshan went to the police station with his mother and elder brother and they gave a written statement. They were then asked to collect the phone from head constable S Chandran. However, Chandran allegedly did not give the phone and instead asked for Roshan’s Aadhaar card.”

On Friday, Chandran went to the police station and returned the phone to Roshan after allegedly taking Rs 2,000 as bribe near Lal bus stop. On Friday afternoon, when Roshan’s parents were out of the home, he allegedly died by suicide, a police officer explained.

Based on the issue, Roshan’s father, S Bechan (42), lodged a complaint at SIPCOT police station on Friday, stating that his son’s mobile phone was seized by the police, his son was failed in the exam and he later died by suicide. However, there was no mention of the bribe amount in the complaint.

Police sources said that two years ago, Roshan was allegedly warned by SIPCOT police for consuming narcotic substances, but no case was filed. Krishnagiri SP GS Anitha told TNIE, “Following a preliminary enquiry, Chandran was suspended on bribery charges. We are enquiring the bribery allegations and the suicide angle.”

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact State helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)