Children cannot be used for political campaigns, ECI tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has told the Madras High Court that children cannot be used for political campaigns, and that a circular was issued two years ago against the use of children for election-related activities.

Submitting its reply to a petition seeking probe and action against the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for allegedly using children for indirect electoral gains, the poll panel said instances falling under ‘undue influence’ have to be examined to ascertain whether they had any bearing on the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Stating that voters are adult individuals capable of making their own decisions and are protected by law to maintain the secrecy of their vote, the ECI said there can be no presumption of indirect pressure having been exerted to vote for a particular party.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit filed by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on a public interest litigation petition filed by L Vasuki of Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district.

“It is not in dispute that children cannot be employed for the purpose of election related activity, be it from the officials’ side or from the political parties,” the counter-affidavit stated.