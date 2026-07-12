CM Vijay, film fraternity mourn Nightingale of South India

CHENNAI: The demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki on Saturday evoked grief from across the political spectrum and the Indian film fraternity, with political leaders, actors and musicians paying rich tributes to the singer whose voice defined generations of Indian cinema.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said Janaki’s unique voice had captivated generations of music lovers across the country. He said her immense contribution through thousands of songs in multiple languages, coupled with her emotional depth and dedication to music, would ensure that she remained immortal in the hearts of listeners.
DMK president MK Stalin described Janaki as the “nightingale of music” whose illustrious musical journey spanned from the era of MS Viswanathan to contemporary composer Anirudh Ravichander.t Calling her death an irreparable loss, Stalin said Janaki’s songs had accompanied millions of listeners across South India from the days of radio to the era of streaming platforms, and that her timeless voice would continue to resonate in people’s hearts forever.
Superstar Rajinikanth said Janaki had enthralled generations with her “honey-sweet voice” and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the singer’s demise.
Recalling that Janaki had rendered thousands of songs in nearly 20 Indian languages and given voice to every human emotion, he said her passing was an irreparable loss to Indian music and conveyed his condolences to her family, the film fraternity and admirers.
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan penned an emotional tribute, saying while Janaki’s songs would continue to echo forever, the affection she shared with people could never be replaced.
Lyricist Vairamuthu paid a poetic tribute to the veteran singer, recalling iconic songs immortalised by her voice and describing her as the queen of melody whose music had become inseparable from people’s lives. He concluded his tribute by adapting lines from lyricist Kannadasan in his final farewell to Janaki. CPI State secretary M Veerapandian hailed Janaki’s career spanning more than 48,000 songs in over 17 languages and described her as the owner of one of Indian cinema’s sweetest voices.