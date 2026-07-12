CM Vijay, film fraternity mourn Nightingale of South India

CHENNAI: The demise of legendary playback singer S Janaki on Saturday evoked grief from across the political spectrum and the Indian film fraternity, with political leaders, actors and musicians paying rich tributes to the singer whose voice defined generations of Indian cinema.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said Janaki’s unique voice had captivated generations of music lovers across the country. He said her immense contribution through thousands of songs in multiple languages, coupled with her emotional depth and dedication to music, would ensure that she remained immortal in the hearts of listeners.

DMK president MK Stalin described Janaki as the “nightingale of music” whose illustrious musical journey spanned from the era of MS Viswanathan to contemporary composer Anirudh Ravichander.t Calling her death an irreparable loss, Stalin said Janaki’s songs had accompanied millions of listeners across South India from the days of radio to the era of streaming platforms, and that her timeless voice would continue to resonate in people’s hearts forever.

Superstar Rajinikanth said Janaki had enthralled generations with her “honey-sweet voice” and prayed for her soul to rest in peace. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said he was deeply saddened by the singer’s demise.