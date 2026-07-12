Coimbatore airport road plan revised, but farmers demand official order

"We also demanded that the six-lane road with service roads on both sides be extended through the stretch. We cannot allow them without a proper permission letter from the district administration," said R Velumani, convenor of Vivasaayigal Vazhvurimai Padhukapu Iyakkam.

A senior official told TNIE that approximately 2 km of ROW road is proposed for the Airport from Neelambur (opposite to Le Meridien Hotel).

It goes through an abandoned bypass. It will be laid for 60 metres in width and service roads (10.5 metres wide) on both sides. It helps the public with their access, and it will be developed through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO). This facility will pass through the private lands, where it starts to travel along the airport campus.

While one side of it will be the airport premises, the other side will be private lands, which will be around 1,750 metres long). The airport authority has built a compound wall, leaving a 10.5 metre width road outside the wall. It can be used by the public to access their lands and can easily go to the SIHS colony, the officer said.

With the collector approving the project, they had also planned to construct a roundabout on this approach road to give connectivity to the L&T Bypass. It is noted that the state government has recently issued orders for the further acquisition of 7.44 acres of land, which is meant to connect a 200-feet road from the proposed new airport terminal with the L&T Bypass of Salem-Kochi Highway.

Following this, the farmers on Saturday met Sulur MLA NM Sukumar to discuss it and spoke with the District administration to sort out the issue officially.