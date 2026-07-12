DVAC arrests seven officials, seizes Rs 22.33 lakh in statewide anti-corruption drive

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested seven government officials in separate operations across the state between July 4 and July 10 as part of a statewide anti-corruption drive.

The officials, including a village administrative officer (VAO), a sub inspector and officials from the revenue and town panchayat departments were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes for various public services.

According to a DVAC release, the agency also carried out inspections at 11 government offices in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Thanjavur and Ranipet districts, besides six inter-state check posts. The inspections resulted in seizing Rs 22.33 lakh in unaccounted cash, including Rs 12.46 lakh from government offices and Rs 9.87 lakh from border check posts. Cases have been registered.

Those arrested include a junior assistant for allegedly taking `15,000 to approve a building plan.

In a separate development, the special court for trial of DVAC cases in Villupuram sentenced former Gingee tahsildar Aathibhagavan and his driver Kandasamy to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each in a corruption case.