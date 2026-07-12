Farmers in TN still await payment for paddy sold months ago

MADURAI: More than 50 farmers in Madurai district continue to await payment of dues from the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) for the samba paddy procured during the January procurement season.

The unpaid farmers say they are in financial distress even months after selling their produce. Over 1,700 farmers had received the full payments so far. The NCCF had opened nearly 10 direct procurement centres across Vadipatti, Sholavandhan and other blocks for samba procurement season.

Following a series of protests by farmers, the NCCF released dues to the majority of beneficiaries. However, payments to more than 50 farmers are still pending, alleged farmer leader M Thirupathi.

However, several farmers who sold their paddy in March had not received payments, he added.According to official sources, around 50 farmers — roughly 10 from each procurement centre — are yet to receive their payments. The outstanding amount is estimated to be nearly Rs 1 crore.

Farmers said the prolonged delay has severely affected their finances, as many depend on timely procurement payments to repay crop loans and prepare for the next cultivation season.

When contacted, senior officials of the Agriculture Department said the delay was caused by issues related to the bank accounts of the affected farmers and not due to a lack of funds. They claimed the department has been holding regular follow-up meetings with NCCF officials to expedite the payment process and expressed confidence that the dues would be credited by next week.

Officials further indicated that the NCCF is unlikely to be entrusted with paddy procurement operations in the future, with procurement expected to continue only through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

Meanwhile, Bharathiya Kisan Sangh leader N S Parthasarathi urged the TNCSC to put in place adequate safeguards to prevent such delays in future procurement seasons. He said timely payment to farmers should remain a priority, as any lapse directly affects their livelihood and agricultural activities.