Four injured as bus rams into car on NH near TN's Sangagiri

SALEM: Four persons sustained serious injuries after a private bus collided with a car that was attempting to cross the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway near Pullipalayam, close to Sangagiri, on Friday. The injured were rescued from the damaged car and admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Rajeev (56), his wife Kavitha (46), and their relatives Jayanthi (45) and Divya (29), all residents of Mudhalaipatti in Namakkal, were travelling by car from Rasipuram to Tiruppur to visit their relatives.

Police said that when the car attempted to cross the national highway near Pullipalayam to proceed to Sangagiri, it was severely struck by a private bus travelling from Bhavani towards Tiruchengode. The car was extensively damaged and trapped the occupants inside for some time with serious injuries to all four.

On receiving information about the accident, the Sangagiri police personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of the locals, rescued the injured from the car. They were admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment.

The accident caused temporary disruption on the highway until the damaged vehicles were removed and normal traffic movement was restored.

The Sangagiri police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.