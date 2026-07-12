Give jobs to kin of victims killed in 1987 Vanniyar reservation agitation: PMK

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay issued government job orders to the families of those who died in the TVK Karur rally stampede on September 27, 2025, PMK and KMDK urged the state government to extend similar support to the families of people who lost their lives in earlier protests.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the government’s decision to provide jobs to 31 members of the families of the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede. However, Anbumani urged the government to provide government jobs and other assistance to the families of 25 people, including 21 who were killed in police firing during the 1987 Vanniyar reservation agitation.

KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran recalled the farmers’ protest across Tamil Nadu in the 1970s against the hike in electricity charges for agriculture. During the protests, police firing claimed the lives of 63 farmers in different parts of the state.