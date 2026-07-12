Madras HC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost each on 2 cops for ‘settling’ dowry complaint without FIR

MADURAI: Castigating the inspector and sub-inspector of Alangulam All Women Police Station in Tenkasi for trying to informally settle a dowry harassment complaint without registering an FIR, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each on the two officials, with further directions to the officials to submit an explanation to the court in person.

Justice L Victoria Gowri gave the directions on a petition filed by a man seeking action on his dowry harassment complaint.

The man alleged that his daughter’s marriage, which was scheduled to be held on June 8, was unilaterally cancelled by the groom’s family after he could not fulfil their dowry demands. An initial sum of `10 lakh paid by him to the groom’s parents towards dowry was also not returned, he claimed, and lodged the above complaint.

But instead of taking action, the police officials allegedly tried to facilitate a private settlement by persuading him to receive a partial refund of the dowry amount and recover `5 lakh after a month. They also closed the complaint without any penal action, he further claimed.

“Such an approach not only lacks legal sanction but also trivialises the gravity of allegations relating to dowry harassment. Police officers cannot assume unto themselves the jurisdiction to convert allegations of cognisable offences into private monetary settlements. The duty of the police is to enforce the law, not to negotiate its dilution,” Justice Gowri observed.

She also remarked that while the state government has shown commitment towards gender justice by introducing progressive initiatives like the Singapenn Special Task Force, deserving appreciation, these measures stand in stark contrast to the disturbing realities that continue to surface in the functioning of certain All Women Police Stations.

“It is indeed paradoxical that while institutional mechanisms are being strengthened at the policy level, the foundational institutions entrusted with the immediate protection of women are, in several instances, failing to discharge their statutory responsibilities with the required degree of sensitivity and legality,” she opined and issued the above directions. The case was adjourned to July 16.