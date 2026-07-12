Madras HC puts Rs 856-crore broad gauge project back on track

CHENNAI: Public interest in carrying out the project within the stipulated time far outweighs the public interest in holding up the project, observed the Madras High Court while clearing the legal hurdles in commencing the much-awaited Rs 856 crore Tindivanam-Nagari broad gauge (BG) railway line.

The observation was made by a division bench of justices G Jayachandran and N Mala while dismissing a writ petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh-based Harshita-ALTIS JV, which was the unsuccessful bidder for the railway project.

The letter of acceptance (LOA) was issued to the successful bidder, KMC Constructions Limited, based in Telangana, by an order of the Southern Railway (Constructions) dated March 23, 2026.

Seeking an interim stay and quashing of the LOA, Harshita-ALTIS JV filed the writ petition in May before a vacation bench which granted an ex parte ad interim injunction, thereby holding up the project.

Later, the petition came up before the regular bench of justices G Jayachandran and N Mala which passed the orders recently dismissing the petition.

The petitioner company had cited the grounds of initiation of insolvency proceedings and moratorium order issued against the successful bidder and non-furnishing of the performance guarantee.