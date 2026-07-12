Questions unresolved about DMK in Rajiv case, says Minister Nirmal Kumar

MADURAI: Minister for Energy and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday reiterated TVK chief and CM C Joseph Vijay’s allegations of conspiracy in Karur stampede, and defended the government’s decision to provide government jobs to kin of the deceased.

Responding to remarks made by former DMK minister V Senthil Balaji that “people of Karur knew who had run away”, Nirmal Kumar told reporters that Balaji had details of the number of people killed and injured in the immediate aftermath of the incident. “The details were not available even with the SP,” he charged.

Further, the minister referred to the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and said there are unresolved questions in the Jain Commission of inquiry as to why DMK cancelled its public meeting scheduled in Sriperumbudur on that day. Similarly, there are also several questions against DMK regarding the Karur stampede tragedy, he added.

Further, Nirmal Kumar claimed that DMK was witnessing an unprecedented organisational decline, saying the party had never faced such erosion of cadre even during the tenure of AIADMK CMs MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

He alleged that DMK and AIADMK were losing grassroots-level workers because of “self-serving political decisions” by their leadership.