'Ready to go to jail if if offshore wealth allegations are proved': DMK leader A Raja

Senior DMK leader A Raja on Saturday challenged his critics to prove allegations that he or his family had hidden illicit wealth abroad, saying he was willing to go to jail if the claims were substantiated.

Addressing a public meeting here, the former Union Telecom Minister, who was acquitted by a Delhi court in the 2G spectrum allocation case, dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"I challenge anyone to find even a single dollar hidden abroad in my family's name. If anyone can prove these fabricated charges true, I am prepared to go to jail immediately," Raja said.

In his speech, Raja also defended the Dravidian model of governance, crediting leaders such as EV Ramasamy (Periyar), CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi with laying the foundation for Tamil Nadu's social justice and welfare policies.

He said Tamil Nadu had achieved 100 per cent village electrification in 1970-71 under the then Chief Minister Karunanidhi, long before the Centre's recent rural electrification initiatives. He also highlighted measures such as the abolition of hand-pulled rickshaws, free electricity for farmers and distribution of land deeds to the landless as examples of the Dravidian movement's commitment to social welfare.

Raja also recalled the Emergency period, claiming that DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin had been assaulted while detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) at the age of 24.

"When Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) visited his jailed son and asked if the police had beaten him, Stalin hid his severe injuries to protect his father and said, I am not important. Save Indian democracy," Raja recounted.

The former Union Minister also referred to the Cauvery and Mekedatu river water issues, urging political leaders to uphold the spirit of mutual respect demonstrated by former leaders such as K. Kamaraj, M.G. Ramachandran and Karunanidhi in resolving inter-State disputes.

He asserted that the ideals of self-respect, linguistic pride and social justice would continue to shape Tamil Nadu's future.

(With inputs from PTI)