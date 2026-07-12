Rs 100-crore HR&CE land illegally sold to private individuals in TN

MADURAI: A 1.4 acre land parcel, worth Rs 100 crore, belonging to the Dhandayudapani Swami Mutt in Palani has been fraudulently registered in the name of two private individuals. Officials of the HR&CE department have written to the registration department to annul the registration and have ordered an inquiry.

According to sources, the land belonging to the mutt is currently used as a parking lot for devotees visiting the Dhandayudapani temple. Recently, a senior HR&CE department officer, who did not wish to be identified, received a tip-off about the illegal sale of land. Based on it, officials checked records in the registration department in

Palani and found out that the land had been registered in the name of two private individuals.

Speaking to the TNIE, the officer said “A 1.40 acre land owned by Dhandapani Swami Mutt in Palani, valued at Rs 100 crore, which was under the HR & CE department, was encroached by a group of individuals. After obtaining court orders, the property was formally attached to the HR & CE department on September 25, 2025.

Since, the property is situated in a crowded locality, it was temporarily used as a parking lot for devotees who visit the Dhandayudapani temple. We received information that on July 5, two private individuals approached the registration department (Palani) claiming to be owners of the property.

This was shocking, and we have objected to registration of property. We seek immediate cancellation of the registration of the property. Besides, action should be taken on all staff of the registration department involved in the issue.”

When contacted, an official in the registration department promised to look into the issue. He said, “We are yet to receive the objections of the HR&CE department. We will verify the documents of the land and take appropriate action.”