The man bringing birthdays, books and bigger dreams to tribal kids in TN's Jawadhu Hills

VELLORE: Three years ago, 11-year-old M Hemalatha was unsure of the exact date she was born because, in Vellore’s Jawadhu Hills, age of tribal children was measured by the changing seasons rather than celebrations. Hailing from the Malayali tribal community in Pattikollai of Palampattu panchayat of Anaicut taluk, her parents said then, “Etho Aadi masathila puranthirikanga ninakkiren (She might have been born in the month of Aadi).”

But the situation changed for her, and over 500 tribal students spread across Peenjamandai, Palampattu and Alleri hamlets, when 42-year-old T Giridharan, a social worker, decided to bring gifts, new dresses, cakes and sometimes even chicken curry to celebrate their birthdays. “For my last birthday, Giri uncle bought me a pretty new dress and a cake, which I cut with my friends at school,” said Hemalatha.

Giri is a board member of Seb’s Projects India, an NGO working to address the holistic needs of tribal communities in Jawadhu Hills, and supports around 10 primary schools run by Seb’s on the Vellore side of the hills with educational materials. “Now, their parents have also started celebrating their children’s birthdays in whatever small way they can,” Giri said with a smile.

On a Wednesday morning, cutting through the quiet of the mountain range, Giri sets out with Suresh and Dominic, staff at Seb’s, in a jeep loaded with an unusual cargo of water bottles, tiffin boxes, notebooks, crayons, geometry boxes and other supplies. Through a two-hour journey from his home in Gandhi Nagar at Katpadi, Giri’s jeep navigates the treacherous, pothole-filled, dirt tracks twisting deep into Palampattu.