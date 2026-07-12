Three workers suffer burns as lightning triggers blaze in powerloom unit in TN

SALEM: Three workers sustained burn injuries while battling a blaze after a powerloom unit at Pallipalayam in Namakkal caught fire after it was struck by lightning during heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday evening. Textiles, machinery and other materials worth lakhs were damaged.

According to police, the incident occurred at a powerloom unit at Kandhipudur in Pallipalayam, where powerloom operations have been carried out for over 20 years. The area experienced heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning on Friday evening, following which electricity supply was disrupted.

Officials said that during the downpour, lightning struck the powerloom unit, triggering a fire in one section of the premises. Thick smoke and flames soon spread within the affected portion of the unit, prompting workers to rush to control the blaze before it could spread further to the remaining looms and stored materials.

In an attempt to extinguish the fire, three workers employed in the unit entered the affected area and sustained burn injuries. They were immediately rescued and admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The fire caused extensive damage to textiles, powerloom spare parts, ceiling sheets and other materials stored inside the unit, and the exact extent of the loss is yet to be assessed.

Personnel from Pallipalayam police station visited the spot and began an inquiry. Further investigation is under way.