Three-year-old girl killed as lorry, bike collide in TN

CHENNAI: A three-year-old girl was killed and her father sustained grievous injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tipper lorry on a service road along the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Tiruttani on Friday evening.

The deceased Keerthi (3), is the daughter of Prabhu (31), a daily-wage labourer from Methinipuram in Tiruttani. The police said Prabhu, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding towards Tiruttani on a two-wheeler with Keerthi seated in front when the accident occurred near the BSNL tower on the service road, where highway expansion works are under way.

According to the police, the tipper lorry, driven rashly and was coming from the opposite direction, swerved to the right and hit the motorcycle. The impact threw both father and daughter on to the road. Despite treatment, Keerthi died at Tiruttani GH. Prabhu is undergoing treatment.

The Tiruttani police arrested the tipper lorry driver, Arulmozhi of Kasinathapuram.