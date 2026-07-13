30 Tamil Nadu govt ITIs will be revamped under Rs 1,440 crore centre-backed scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has launched a Rs 1,440-crore initiative to modernise 30 Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the centre’s Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme. The project, to be implemented through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, aims to transform government ITIs into centres of excellence capable of producing industry-ready skilled workers.

The government floated tenders in June inviting industry players to serve as Anchor Industry Partners for six ITI clusters in Ambattur, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Tiruchy and Hosur. Each cluster will comprise one hub ITI and four spoke ITIs, taking the total to six hub institutes and 24 spoke institutes.

Estimated at Rs 240 crore per cluster, including Rs 80 crore for the hub institute and Rs 40 crore for each spoke institute, the project seeks to upgrade infrastructure, introduce modern technologies and strengthen industry-academia collaboration.

The scheme also proposes to introduce courses in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, artificial intelligence, robotics, logistics and other advanced technologies. Sector-specific priorities have also been identified, with the Coimbatore cluster focusing on manufacturing, textiles, electronics and information technology, while the Thoothukudi cluster will cater to logistics, green energy, automobiles and IT-related sectors.