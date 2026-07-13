AIADMK lost the Assembly election due to traitors: Pollachi V Jayaraman

TIRUPPUR: AIADMK lost the Assembly election due to traitors, said former deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman on Sunday.

While addressing reporters, he said, "We must never forget that the strong foundation of the AIADMK in Tiruppur was built through the hard work and sacrifices of former MLAs R Manimaran, V Palanisamy, and many other dedicated leaders.

During the recently concluded Assembly election, if we had fully implemented the strategies of the party's general secretary in both Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South constituencies, we would certainly have secured a landslide victory. However, because of a few traitors and their dominance in certain areas, AIADMK was unable to win. We must honestly acknowledge this truth before our party workers."

"In politics, both victory and defeat are inevitable. Even the historic Congress party, which played a leading role in India's independence, has not returned to power in TN since 1967. But the history of AIADMK is entirely different. Whenever we face a setback, we return with twice the strength to reclaim power," he added.

He also criticised the AIADMK MLAs who shifted to the TVK. "Some of our MLAs sold themselves at Panaiyur's Saturday market for personal gain, and they had killed democracy. Earlier, AIADMK faced similar challenges, and it has also achieved remarkable victories.

AIADMK can never, under any circumstances, be reduced to a subordinate or affiliate of any other political party. Therefore, AIADMK cadres need not fear anything," he further said. On Sunday, a consultative meeting of AIADMK's Tiruppur Urban District was held.