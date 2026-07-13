Amid rift with DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan calls for DMK-TVK front against BJP

Amid growing strain in its ties with the DMK after joining the newly formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has called for a DMK-TVK collaboration to counter the BJP at the national level.

Pitching for a broader anti-BJP front, Thirumavalavan said there was a need to build a national alliance against the BJP and "communal politics", suggesting a model in which regional rivals cooperate nationally, similar to political arrangements seen in Kerala and West Bengal.

"In the front, both the DMK and TVK should find a place," the VCK chief had said while speaking to reporters in Ariyalur recently.

The DMK, however, rejected the proposal outright. Party MP Ganapathy Rajkumar said such a split-alliance model would not work in Tamil Nadu, maintaining that the DMK would not share a platform with the TVK, which has declared the party its principal political rival.

The remarks come amid widening differences between the former allies after the Congress, IUML and VCK joined the TVK government following the DMK's defeat in the April Assembly election. The Left parties have extended unconditional support to the government.

Escalating the political confrontation, Thirumavalavan on Sunday accused the MK Stalin-led DMK of mishandling its allies and said its refusal to share power contributed to its electoral defeat.

"Had the DMK announced that it was ready for a coalition government and had respected the sentiments of its allies by giving them a satisfactory number of seats and constituencies they had asked for, then it might not have suffered such a major setback," the VCK chief said.

He also accused the DMK of attempting to weaken the VCK by inducting former party legislator Panaiyur Babu.

"It was done to weaken our party. Even if some VCK functionaries had voluntarily approached the DMK, they should have been turned away. That is political ethics," Thirumavalavan charged.