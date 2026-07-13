Clashes erupt over covered Ambedkar statue near Salem's Gangavalli, 15 detained

SALEM: Tension prevailed at Othiyathur village near Gangavalli in Salem after a dispute over an Ambedkar statue, which had remained covered for several years following earlier objections, resurfaced, and led to protests, clashes and the arrest of 15 persons.

Police sources said a section of residents had installed an Ambedkar statue near a bus stop in Othiyathur in 2021. Soon after its installation, objections were raised by another section of residents over the manner in which the statue had been erected, leading to protests and tension in the village. As a precautionary measure, revenue department officials covered the statue with metal sheets, and it had remained in that condition since then.

Police sources said that the metal covering over the statue was removed by unidentified persons around midnight two days ago. The development led to fresh objections from another section of residents, who staged a road blockade seeking intervention by the authorities.

Following the protest, Attur Revenue Divisional Officer R Tamizhmani convened peace talks with representatives of both sides. During the discussions, officials decided to restore the earlier arrangement by covering the statue again in view of the prevailing law and order situation. However, police sources said a section of residents objected to the move, following which tensions escalated and a clash broke out.