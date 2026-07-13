Coimbatore's Saravanampatti flyover plan must not be dropped, say activists

COIMBATORE: Social activists have urged the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to retain the proposed flyover at the Saravanampatti Junction on Sathyamangalam Road, opposing the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) reported move to replace it with an at-grade junction improvement.

In a representation submitted to the ministry, Coimbatore Consumer Cause said the flyover proposal, along with junction improvements, should be implemented in the larger public interest, arguing that an at-grade solution would neither address the growing traffic congestion nor improve road safety at the busy intersection.

The organisation pointed out that the MoRTH sanctioned the Saravanampatti flyover on March 9, 2022, at an estimated cost of `80.48 crore under the Annual Plan 2021-2022. The junction had been identified as a "black spot", warranting a grade separator to reduce accidents and improve traffic flow.

According to the activists, the project was later delayed as approval from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) was awaited due to the proposed metro rail corridor along the stretch. During the period, the then National Highways wing of the State Highways Department had proposed an at-grade junction improvement estimated at around Rs 12 crore. However, tenders were not floated as the road was to be handed over to the NHAI.

The activists claimed that with the metro rail proposal no longer under consideration and the NHAI now overseeing the road, the flyover project should be revived instead of pursuing the at-grade alternative.

In the letter, the organisation also recalled that, during a stakeholders' meeting convened by the Coimbatore collector in 2023, objections were raised to the at-grade proposal, following which the flyover proposal was restored.

Drawing a comparison with the Thudiyalur-Mettupalayam Road junction on NH-67, the activists alleged that an earlier at-grade improvement carried out there had failed to ease congestion and had become ineffective.

The organisation urged the union government to cancel the NHAI's at-grade improvement proposal and proceed with the construction of the Saravanampatti flyover from Ammankulam, along with comprehensive junction improvements at the Kalapatti Road and Thudiyalur Road intersections. It argued that only a grade separator would provide a long-term solution to the increasing traffic volume and ensure the safety of motorists.

