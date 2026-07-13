Convert Sadayaneri surplus channel into irrigation canal, ryots urge Tamil Nadu govt

THOOTHUKUDI: Pointing to the hundreds of cusecs of Thamirabarani river water flowing into the sea through the Srivaikuntam anaicut every year, farmers and residents of Sathankulam have urged the district administration to recommend that the Water Resources Department (WRD) convert the Sadayaneri surplus canal into a regular irrigation canal to address the chronic water scarcity in the dry and semi-arid region.

The residents said the move would help improve irrigation, recharge groundwater and revive agriculture in the region, besides reducing migration from villages in search of employment.

The Sadayaneri canal was constructed in 1985 as a 21.35 km surplus carrier to divert flood waters from the Thamirabarani during the northeast monsoon. A 19.60 km extension canal, completed in 1997-98, carries surplus water through villages in Sathankulam and Udangudi unions up to Puthantharuvai, in total feeding nearly 20 irrigation tanks. The Sadayeneri canal and its extension carries 500 cusecs/kg of water.

The first stretch of the canal begins from Kalvoikulam tank, which receives water through the Melakal channel branching from the Marudur anaicut across the Thamirabarani. It supplies water to several rainfed tanks, including Adalaikulam, Senkulam, Marudankulam, Iyyankulam, Sathankulam, Melaputhukulam, Ezhuvaraimukki Pettai Kulam, Sembadi Thuvakulam, Kurunthankulam, Nochikulam, Naganaikulam,

Semmarikulam and Sadayanerikulam.

The extension canal irrigates another seven tanks, including Kallanerikulam, Suborayapuram Kulam, Vairavantharuvaikulam, Pullanerikulam, Thangaikulam, Puthantharuvai and Sundankottaitharuvaikulam. However, the canal carries water only when floodwaters overflow the Marudur and Srivaikuntam anaicuts during the northeast monsoon.