Convert Sadayaneri surplus channel into irrigation canal, ryots urge Tamil Nadu govt

THOOTHUKUDI: Pointing to the hundreds of cusecs of Thamirabarani river water flowing into the sea through the Srivaikuntam anaicut every year, farmers and residents of Sathankulam have urged the district administration to recommend that the Water Resources Department (WRD) convert the Sadayaneri surplus canal into a regular irrigation canal to address the chronic water scarcity in the dry and semi-arid region.
The residents said the move would help improve irrigation, recharge groundwater and revive agriculture in the region, besides reducing migration from villages in search of employment.
The Sadayaneri canal was constructed in 1985 as a 21.35 km surplus carrier to divert flood waters from the Thamirabarani during the northeast monsoon. A 19.60 km extension canal, completed in 1997-98, carries surplus water through villages in Sathankulam and Udangudi unions up to Puthantharuvai, in total feeding nearly 20 irrigation tanks. The Sadayeneri canal and its extension carries 500 cusecs/kg of water.
The first stretch of the canal begins from Kalvoikulam tank, which receives water through the Melakal channel branching from the Marudur anaicut across the Thamirabarani. It supplies water to several rainfed tanks, including Adalaikulam, Senkulam, Marudankulam, Iyyankulam, Sathankulam, Melaputhukulam, Ezhuvaraimukki Pettai Kulam, Sembadi Thuvakulam, Kurunthankulam, Nochikulam, Naganaikulam,
Semmarikulam and Sadayanerikulam.
The extension canal irrigates another seven tanks, including Kallanerikulam, Suborayapuram Kulam, Vairavantharuvaikulam, Pullanerikulam, Thangaikulam, Puthantharuvai and Sundankottaitharuvaikulam. However, the canal carries water only when floodwaters overflow the Marudur and Srivaikuntam anaicuts during the northeast monsoon.
According to RTI replies obtained by activist K Senthilvel, the WRD released 64,811.79 million cubic feet (Mcft) of surplus water between November 20 and December 20, 2021, and 61,323 Mcft between December 11 and 31, 2023. Another 7,430 Mcft was discharged between January 1 and 20, 2024. The RTI documents also show that around 11.4 TMC of surplus water flowed past the Srivaikuntam anaicut between December 13 and 17, 2024, while 8.89 TMC was discharged into the sea between November 20 and December 1, 2025.
Farmers argue that even a portion of this surplus water could significantly improve irrigation in the drought-prone Sathankulam region.
The canal passes through dry areas such as Subrayapuram, Mudalur, Kadatchapuram, Sasthavinallur, Polayarpuram, Kommadikottai, Puthan Tharuvai and Pallakurichi, where coconut, moringa and vegetable cultivation form the backbone of the local economy.
Coconut farmer and Sathankulam Thenpaguthi Vivasayam Sangam vice-president Ravichandran said groundwater salinity has drastically reduced coconut yields over the past 15 years. “The weight of a coconut has reduced from nearly one kilogram to around 200 grams. Earlier, a gunny bag could hold only 80 to 90 peeled coconuts. Today, the same bag accommodates nearly 500 coconuts because of their reduced size,” he said.
Sathankulam Thenpaguthi Vivasayam Sangam president Lourdhumani said the WRD should reconsider the status of the Sadayaneri surplus canal and convert it into a regular irrigation canal.“Every year, hundreds of cusecs of surplus Thamirabarani water flow into the sea. If this water is diverted through the Sadayaneri canal, agriculture in the region can be revived. Regular irrigation would improve cultivation of coconut, moringa and vegetables, recharge groundwater and help prevent migration of families to cities,” he said.