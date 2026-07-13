Cracked walls, broken toilets leave Theni's Bodinayakanur hostel kids at risk

THENI: More than 20 students staying at the Social Justice Department hostel in Bodinayakanur are living in unsafe conditions, with the nearly 50-year-old building in a dilapidated state and lacking basic amenities.

A recent visit by TNIE found the hostel without a proper compound wall, while cracked walls, exposed rusted iron rods, damaged electrical wiring, broken windows, and unsafe handrails reflected years of neglect. Toilets had no doors or proper water pipelines, parts of the ceiling appeared vulnerable, and students also complained of inadequate ceiling fans and poor maintenance.

N Sathish (name changed), a student, said he had been staying at the hostel for the past three years to pursue his studies. “Most of the students here belong to economically weaker families and cannot afford private accommodation.

Though the hostel is in poor condition, we have no other option. To my knowledge, the overhead water tank has not been cleaned for several years, and proper maintenance has never been carried out. We climb the staircase with fear as parts of the building are damaged. A few rooms have already been locked as they are unsafe, and only a handful of rooms are in relatively better condition,” he said.