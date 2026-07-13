Cracked walls, broken toilets leave Theni's Bodinayakanur hostel kids at risk

THENI: More than 20 students staying at the Social Justice Department hostel in Bodinayakanur are living in unsafe conditions, with the nearly 50-year-old building in a dilapidated state and lacking basic amenities.
A recent visit by TNIE found the hostel without a proper compound wall, while cracked walls, exposed rusted iron rods, damaged electrical wiring, broken windows, and unsafe handrails reflected years of neglect. Toilets had no doors or proper water pipelines, parts of the ceiling appeared vulnerable, and students also complained of inadequate ceiling fans and poor maintenance.
N Sathish (name changed), a student, said he had been staying at the hostel for the past three years to pursue his studies. “Most of the students here belong to economically weaker families and cannot afford private accommodation.
Though the hostel is in poor condition, we have no other option. To my knowledge, the overhead water tank has not been cleaned for several years, and proper maintenance has never been carried out. We climb the staircase with fear as parts of the building are damaged. A few rooms have already been locked as they are unsafe, and only a handful of rooms are in relatively better condition,” he said.
Another student, N Ramesh (name changed), alleged that inmates were forced to live in unhygienic surroundings. “The hostel is filled with dust, and many students frequently fall sick. We have repeatedly brought these issues to the notice of the warden and officials during their visits, but no concrete action has been taken so far,” he claimed.
When contacted, hostel warden Sundaram said the hostel has a sanctioned strength of 75 students, while only 28 students are currently staying there. “A proposal seeking funds for repair works has already been submitted, and the process is under way,” he said.
District SC/ST Welfare Officer J Ganga, who recently assumed charge, said she had received the proposal from the concerned Tahsildar. “I took charge only two days ago. I have received the proposal, and necessary steps will be taken after examining it,” she said.