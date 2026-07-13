Delay in opening Mettur water could lead to 12 lakh tonne paddy loss in TN's delta districts

THANJAVUR: With uncertainty looming over the release of water from Mettur dam for taking up irrigation in delta districts, given low storage, the farmers who used to cultivate a single crop of Samba paddy, using canal water, are a worried lot, anxiously waiting for enough rain in Cauvery catchment areas for the increased inflow into Mettur dam.

The Cauvery water from Mettur dam could not be released on the customary date of June 12 this year as the storage was very low. On Sunday (July 12), the water level in the dam stood at 75.83 feet (37.93 TMC) and the inflow was only 91 cusecs.

Last year, on the same date, the dam was full with water level at 120 feet (93.47 TMC). Farmers solely dependent on canal water for irrigation did not take up the short-term Kuruvai crop in the hope that they could cultivate the single crop of Samba paddy. According to an estimate, around three lakh farmers take up Samba paddy cultivation in the five districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruchy.

S Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association, said, “If water is released late, Samba cultivation cannot be taken up in around six lakh acres in delta districts, which could lead to a production loss of 12 lakh tonnes of paddy.”