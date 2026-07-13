Glow garden to come up near Tiruchy's Rockfort temple

TIRUCHY: Tourism Department in Tiruchy has planned to establish a ‘Glow Garden’ at Rani Mangammal Park opposite the Government Museum near the Rockfort Temple to provide a unique recreational space.

The proposed Glow Garden will feature both indoor and outdoor LED sculptures, neon-themed artwork, interactive lighting installations, illuminated pathways, fibre-optic plants and glowing animal displays, creating a unique night-time attraction. The park, currently maintained by the Tiruchy Corporation, has been identified as the proposed site.

Residents have welcomed the proposal, saying it would add a new recreational attraction to the city. K Parthiban, a resident of Saurashtra Street in Big Bazaar, said the Glow Garden would attract more visitors and provide families with an additional place to spend their leisure.

Tourism enthusiast N Saravanan from Thuraiyur appreciated the department’s plans but stressed that maintaining the existing tourist attractions should remain a priority.

“Creating new attractions is important, but they must be properly maintained with adequate funding. Visitors should have a good experience every time they come. Regular maintenance is just as important as developing new facilities,” he said.