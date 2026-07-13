Glow garden to come up near Tiruchy's Rockfort temple

TIRUCHY: Tourism Department in Tiruchy has planned to establish a ‘Glow Garden’ at Rani Mangammal Park opposite the Government Museum near the Rockfort Temple to provide a unique recreational space.
The proposed Glow Garden will feature both indoor and outdoor LED sculptures, neon-themed artwork, interactive lighting installations, illuminated pathways, fibre-optic plants and glowing animal displays, creating a unique night-time attraction. The park, currently maintained by the Tiruchy Corporation, has been identified as the proposed site.
Residents have welcomed the proposal, saying it would add a new recreational attraction to the city. K Parthiban, a resident of Saurashtra Street in Big Bazaar, said the Glow Garden would attract more visitors and provide families with an additional place to spend their leisure.
Tourism enthusiast N Saravanan from Thuraiyur appreciated the department’s plans but stressed that maintaining the existing tourist attractions should remain a priority.
“Creating new attractions is important, but they must be properly maintained with adequate funding. Visitors should have a good experience every time they come. Regular maintenance is just as important as developing new facilities,” he said.
Alongside Tiruchy’s recognition as a destination for religious and heritage tourism, the city is also home to several popular leisure attractions, including the Birds Park, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory, Mukkombu (Upper Anaicut), and the Grand Anicut, all within the easy reach of the city.
To further promote nature-based tourism, the Forest Department has also been developing eco-tourism destinations such as Puliyancholai and the Pachamalai Hills. Officials have also submitted a proposal to the state government to establish an adventure and water theme park at Mukkombu.
“We have proposed to improve road connectivity between Mukkombu, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory and the Birds Park so that visitors can conveniently cover all these attractions in a single trip. Besides upgrading the existing destinations, we are also proposing to develop a Glow Garden.
Since the attraction will feature illuminated displays and themed lighting, it is expected to draw visitors, especially those visiting NSB Road and Big Bazaar for shopping during the evening,” a senior Tourism Department official told TNIE.