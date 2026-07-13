Higher education dept in Dharmapuri seeks funds to establish building for arts college in Eriyur

DHARMAPURI: The higher education department in Dharmapuri has sent a letter seeking immediate sanction of funds for the construction of new classrooms, lab and administration building for the Eriyur Government Arts College on the five acres of land allotted to them.

The college was inaugurated in 2022 and till date, over 948 students have graduated from the college despite the fact that it has been functioning out of the Eriyur Higher Secondary School building.

Recently, the higher education department has sent a letter seeking immediate sanction of funds for the construction of the new building.

Speaking to TNIE, B Vijaykumar from Eriyur said, "The college was set up to ensure people from the most isolated hamlets in Eriyur get access to higher education.

Till date, a total of 948 students have successfully graduated from the college even though it only offers five courses. If more courses are introduced it would greatly aid many tribal students in the region. Further, the reason why no additional courses have been introduced is due to a lack of space. For the past two years, we have been urging the administration and the state government for new buildings."

Another Eriyur resident, R Gunasekar said, "In 2022, when the college was inaugurated, over five acres was allocated for the college. However, a legal issue arose and the case has been pending since five years, leading to a delay in the allocation of a new building.”

When TNIE reached out to officials in the higher education department, they said, "The legal issue which prevented the construction of the new building has been resolved, and we have urged the higher education department to provide revised estimations and allot funds for new classrooms, staff rooms, laboratories, restrooms and administration building. Works will begin soon.”