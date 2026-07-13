HR&CE officials ‘blocked’ 13 lakh acres of inam land without revenue nod

CHENNAI: A government order (G.O.) issued by the revenue department on September 30 last year, following a meeting chaired by then Chief Secretary N Muruganandam during the DMK regime, held that the HR&CE department’s decision to block pattas of inam lands in the official revenue and registration records was arbitrary and had been carried out without the approval of either the state government or the revenue department.

According to official estimates, around 13 lakh acres of inam lands for which ryotwari pattas had been issued under the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963, have been blocked by the HR& CE department since 2019. Nearly 30 lakh people reside on these lands, which comprise residential plots, agricultural holdings and commercial properties.

The pattas were rendered ineffective and the guideline value of the properties was reduced to zero in Tamil Nilam, the state’s land registration database. As a result, lakhs of landowners holding valid pattas issued since 1963 have been unable to register property transactions, obtain bank loans, construct houses or avail themselves of crop loans.

Against this backdrop, restrictions were lifted on 3,084.95 acres of inam land spread across 471 survey numbers in Karur district. The remaining such lands with valid titles are currently being scrutinised jointly by the revenue and HR&CE departments.