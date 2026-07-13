MGM hospital in Tiruchy revamps transgender clinic with single-window care

TIRUCHY: Weeks after members of the transgender community flagged inadequate facilities and fragmented care at the transgender clinic in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the hospital has revamped the facility into a multidisciplinary, single-window clinic that will function every Monday from July 13.

The clinic will operate from 10 am to noon every Monday, replacing the earlier Wednesday outpatient service that functioned alongside the urology clinic. The change was made for the convenience of both the transgender community and the hospital administration, officials said.

MGMGH Dean Dr S Kumaravel said the revamp was aimed at making hospital visits simpler and more comfortable for trans persons. “Instead of moving from one department to another, they can now consult doctors from the relevant departments in one place, with better privacy and support,” he said.

The hospital also decided to appoint a transgender community representative at the clinic to will help patients communicate with doctors, assist with documentation and guide them in accessing treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), Dr Kumaravel said.

As part of the revamp, specialists from eight departments, including psychiatry, endocrinology, plastic surgery, urology, general medicine and gynaecology, will be available at the clinic simultaneously, enabling patients to complete multiple consultations during a single visit. The changes follow a study visit by an eight-member expert committee from MGMGH to the transgender clinic at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai in late June to study its functioning and identify practices that could be adopted in Tiruchy.