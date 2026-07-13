No takers for one-third seats in Tamil Nadu govt arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: Government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have witnessed a sharp decline in undergraduate admissions this academic year, with only 83,276 of the 1,26,959 total seats filled across 181 institutions as of Saturday (July 11), translating to an enrolment of 65.59%, according to data from the higher education department.
In comparison, 78.8% of the available seats across government arts and science colleges were filled during the corresponding time period in the 2025-26 academic year.
While admissions will remain open until September, officials are expecting only a modest increase.
“There may be a 5% to 7% rise in admissions as students appearing for supplementary examinations join later,” said a senior official in the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE).
Academicians have expressed concerns over the decline in enrolment, attributing it to poor infrastructure, acute faculty shortages, and delays in the admission process.
Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association general secretary S Suresh said, “There are over 7,000 teaching vacancies in government colleges.
Efforts on to improve infra of govt colleges, says official
“Institutions are functioning largely with guest faculty members, and that inevitably affects the quality of education,” said TN Government College Teachers’ Association general secretary S Suresh.
He added that inadequate infrastructure, including poorly equipped laboratories, shortage of classrooms, insufficient sanitation facilities, and outdated libraries, has further weakened the appeal of government colleges.
Retired professor K Srinivasan said government institutions are struggling to keep pace with changing student expectations.
“At a time when private colleges are introducing AI-related and other emerging courses, while offering better campus facilities and extracurricular opportunities, many government colleges are unable to provide even adequate classrooms and laboratories. Naturally, students look elsewhere.”
Another major factor that the academicians pointed out was the delayed admission schedule followed by government colleges.
Private self-financing institutions begin admissions much earlier, with many completing the process and commencing classes before the first round of counselling in government colleges begins.
Suresh said, “The admission guidelines are common for government, government-aided, and private colleges. However, government colleges alone adhere rigidly to the prescribed schedule, by which time many students have already secured seats elsewhere.”
DCE officials said that they were examining the infrastructure requirements in government colleges. “We are working to improve the infrastructure in government colleges,” said an official.