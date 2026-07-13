No takers for one-third seats in Tamil Nadu govt arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: Government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu have witnessed a sharp decline in undergraduate admissions this academic year, with only 83,276 of the 1,26,959 total seats filled across 181 institutions as of Saturday (July 11), translating to an enrolment of 65.59%, according to data from the higher education department.

In comparison, 78.8% of the available seats across government arts and science colleges were filled during the corresponding time period in the 2025-26 academic year.

While admissions will remain open until September, officials are expecting only a modest increase.

“There may be a 5% to 7% rise in admissions as students appearing for supplementary examinations join later,” said a senior official in the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE).

Academicians have expressed concerns over the decline in enrolment, attributing it to poor infrastructure, acute faculty shortages, and delays in the admission process.

Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association general secretary S Suresh said, “There are over 7,000 teaching vacancies in government colleges.