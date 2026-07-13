Off the cuff: Vijay’s luxury bus query catches transport officials off guard

A ‘dry’ intro that drew smiles

Ramanathapuram collector had the IAS officers’ conference at the secretariat in splits with his opening remark. As the first officer to make a presentation, he introduced himself with a witty observation. “I am the collector of Ramanathapuram. While bureaucrats often refer to so-called punishment postings as ‘thanniyillatha kaadu’ (a waterless wilderness), my district is actually a water-scarce region,” he said. The remark drew smiles from the gathering, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who briefly looked up from his notes before the presentations resumed. A dry joke, from a district known for its dry spells.

-Prabhakar Tamilarasu