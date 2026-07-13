Sahitya Akademi Award winner Poomani passes away; CM Vijay announces state honors

CHENNAI: Sahitya Akademi Award-winning and one of the most distinguished figures in Tamil literature, Poomani (Pulithurai Manickavasagam) passed away at the age of 79 years after a prolonged illness on Sunday night. Expressing deep grief over the demise Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Monday, announced that as a mark of respect and in recognition of Poomani's invaluable contribution to literature, the government will accord State honors for his final journey.

In a statement on X, the CM said Poomani enriched Tamil literature through his remarkable works, which vividly captured the essence of the Karisal landscape, the subtle realities of the lives of marginalised communities, and the profound testimonies of history.