Schools in Tiruchy to be feted for anti-drug drive

TIRUCHY: Apart from carrying out activities through anti-drug clubs that were launched in November 2024 and delivering anti-drug use messages during morning assemblies, several government and aided schools in Tiruchy have taken the extra step to raise awareness on the ills of drug and alcohol use. The best-performing schools will be honoured by Collector Pratik Tayal on Monday.

“Every government and aided school conducted awareness activities in June. Besides rallies, pledges and competitions, some schools introduced unique initiatives that created a wider impact. The recognition is meant to encourage such efforts,” an officials in the school education department said.

At Samuthiram Government Middle School, over 200 students participated in a selfie campaign carrying anti-drug messages in June. They shared photographs with their parents. “We wanted the message to reach every home,” said the headmaster T Rajasekar.

“In previous years, our students wrote letters asking their fathers or other family members to give up tobacco and alcohol and organised a signature campaign. This year, we used social media to take the message beyond the school campus.”

At the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Manachanallur, anti-drug awareness has been reinforced daily during the morning assembly for the past two years. This year, personnel from the Singappen force interacted with students.“We encourage students to alert teachers if they notice anyone using banned substances,” said headmaster C Dhandapani.

At Syed Murtuza Government Higher Secondary School, which has around 1,000 students and is located in a densely populated locality, regular rallies and awareness campaigns are conducted beyond the campus.