Senior DMK leader Velu returns from Singapore, says ready to face inquiry

CHENNAI: Senior DMK leader EV Velu on Sunday said he is ready to appear before the DVAC for questioning, while dismissing claims that he had travelled to Singapore to evade the probe into alleged irregularities in state road projects under the previous DMK government.

The former PWD minister, who had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment, returned to Chennai on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai international airport, Velu clarified that he had been undergoing medical treatment for allergy, heart and neurological ailments at a hospital in Singapore since 2016 and his latest trip was part of a scheduled follow-up visit. Velu said he had booked tickets to Singapore on June 25, but following the DVAC searches on his premises, he postponed his departure by a day.

Velu’s remarks assumed significance as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had on Friday taken an apparent swipe at him during a public meeting in Karur, stating that the DMK leader had run away from the probe.

The former minister said the DVAC first summoned him to appear for an inquiry on July 3. He informed the agency that his medical check-up would take about 10 days and that he would be available any day after July 12. Despite this, he said, another summons was issued asking him to appear on July 9. “From now on, I am ready to appear for any inquiry,” he said.