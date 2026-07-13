Six killed, 41 injured as government and omni buses collide on Trichy-Madurai Highway

MADURAI: Six, including a woman, died in a road accident involving a government bus and an omni bus near Vanchinagaram bus stop on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway in Madurai district in the early hours of Monday.

Around 41 passengers were injured, of whom 15 are undergoing treatment as in-patients at Melur GH, Government Rajaji Hospital, and a private hospital in Madurai.

According to police, the deceased were identified as P Anandhararaj (46) of Trichy, G Surya (29) of Trichy, K Mohammed Yasin (60) of Tiruvarur (all three were passengers in the government bus), J Siriyapushpam (56) of Tirunelveli and J Abhraham (40) of Tirunelveli (both passengers of the omni bus). In addition, C Perumal (70) of Kottampatti, who was sleeping at the Vanchinagaram bus stop where the accident occurred. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the government hospital in Melur.