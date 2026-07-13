Stalin banks on cadre power to revive DMK

“Rather than issuing directives from the top, the leadership has asked second-rung leaders, party’s different units including youth wing and student wing leaders, district secretaries, constituency in-charges and booth-level workers to identify local issues, devise outreach programmes, organise protests, movements and formulate strategies suited to the political scenario of their respective regions,” a former MLA who did not want to be named said.

“The party has realised that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work across Tamil Nadu. Local leaders understand the aspirations and grievances of the people better than anyone else. They have now been given greater autonomy to respond to those concerns. The leadership believes this decentralised approach will help reconnect the party with voters after the electoral setback,” a former minister and sitting MLA added.

A senior leader in the party’s legal wing said the move also aims to restore the confidence of second-rung leaders and cadre, many of whom felt sidelined in recent years as decision-making became increasingly centralised.

“The leadership has also stressed that the focus should be on sustained engagement with the public rather than event-based political mobilisation,” he said.The cadre have been asked to remain accessible to people, take up local civic issues, partymen’s legal issues, and strengthen the party’s presence at the grassroots. The restructuring exercise is expected to continue over the coming months, with organisational responsibilities likely to be redistributed to more young people, and improve coordination between the headquarters and district units.