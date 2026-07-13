Tamil Nadu govenment nurses oppose redeployment to new medical facilities

MADURAI: Government staff nurses, many of them working in government hospitals in rural areas, have objected to the move to redeploy them to new medical facilities such as new medical colleges or even health sub-centres across Tamil Nadu. Contract nurses, who are seeking regularisation, too could also be posted to upcoming facilities.

The nurses association warned that such a redeployment is aimed at preventing the creation of new nursing posts and also to curtail recruitment.

It also urged the government to regularise over 8,000 nurses who have been working under a contract basis for the past nine years.

Recently, the health department has initiated steps to reassign 292 mentor staff nurse positions from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) & Preventive Medicine to new facilities including the Emergency Care and Recovery Centres (ECRC).

An additional 100 nurses from government hospitals are to be redeployed here, said VP Sinthan, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu All-Nurses Association, while opposing the measure.

“While this might seem beneficial, several underlying issues arise. No new nursing positions are being established. Following protests during the previous DMK government, it was agreed that new nursing posts would be created to tackle the severe nursing shortage,” said Sinthan while speaking to TNIE.

“The Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services proposed the establishment of new positions in the health department. However, this suggestion was turned down; instead of creating additional roles, the State government has opted to eliminate nursing positions in rural regions.”

He highlighted the importance of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) as foundational health units delivering government healthcare services to rural populations. “These centres provide not only 24/7 maternity services but also maternal and child healthcare programs and immunisations,” Sinthan stated.