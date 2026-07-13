Tamil Nadu govt urged to establish welfare board for gold, silver jewellery makers

SALEM: Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem have urged the Tamil Nadu government to establish a dedicated welfare board for jewellery workers engaged in the manufacture of silver and gold ornaments, saying such a move would help protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers and small-scale manufacturers during periods of economic distress.

The manufacturers said jewellery-making is a major traditional industry in several districts across Tamil Nadu, with Salem emerging as one of the State's leading centres for the production of silver anklets. According to industry representatives, the district is home to nearly 10,000 silver anklet manufacturing units, providing direct and indirect employment to more than one lakh people.

They pointed out that while the industry contributes significantly to the State's economy through taxes and commercial activity, workers and their families have no dedicated welfare mechanism or social security support from the government.

They said the absence of such a system becomes particularly difficult during periods when silver prices rise sharply or market demand declines, leaving manufacturers with fewer orders and workers with reduced employment opportunities.

The manufacturers said a welfare board would help provide social security benefits and financial assistance to workers and their families during difficult times, besides recognising the contribution of the traditional jewellery-making sector to the State's economy.

"This has been our long-pending demand, and we have been requesting successive governments for several years to constitute a welfare board for jewellery workers. We hope the present government will intervene positively and consider establishing one at the earliest," said C. Shree Anandarajan, president of the Salem District Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam.