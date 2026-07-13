TN mulls 735 new pharmacy seats in govt medical colleges

CHENNAI: In what could make pharmacy education more accessible and affordable, the Tamil Nadu government is studying a proposal to introduce Bachelor of Pharmacy (B Pharm) courses in 11 more government medical colleges. It is also looking at launching the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) programme at Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai, and Government Madurai Medical College and Hospital. If approved, this will be the first time the six-year Pharm D course is offered in government institutions in the state.

Currently, B Pharm and Master of Pharmacy (M Pharm) courses are available only at the College of Pharmacy, MMC, and Government Madurai Medical College. Together, the two institutions offer 60 B Pharm seats each and 85 M Pharm seats.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion and forwarded it to the health secretary for consideration. “The proposal is under examination,” a senior DMER official told TNIE.

The proposal envisages an addition of 735 seats, comprising 660 B Pharm seats across 11 newly added medical colleges, 15 additional M Pharm seats at Madurai medical college, and 60 Pharm D seats, with 30 each at MMC and Madurai medical college.