TNEB launches drive to end recurring power outages

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Chairman J Radhakrishnan has directed the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to immediately implement a structured Repeat Tripping Elimination Programme (RTEP) to identify, analyse and eliminate the causes of recurring power tripping and supply interruptions across the state.

The initiative is aimed at reducing frequent power cuts, improving the reliability of the power distribution network and ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers. All chief engineers have been instructed to identify substations, feeders, distribution transformers and other network assets that have witnessed repeated tripping over the past six months.

According to an official communication accessed by TNIE, the identified locations will be prioritised based on the frequency of faults, duration of outages, number of consumers affected, impact on hospitals and other essential services, seasonal or weather-related recurrence, operational and maintenance issues, and the extent of public inconvenience. These locations will be monitored continuously until permanent corrective measures are implemented.

The communication said the programme is intended to move the utility away from temporary restoration works and towards long-term engineering solutions.

Radhakrishnan has also directed every distribution region to maintain a repeat tripping register listing substations. Officials have been asked to identify recurring technical defects and carry out scientific root cause analysis so that permanent solutions can replace temporary repairs.