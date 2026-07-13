Vaigai river revival gathers pace as WRD, Madurai Corporation draw restoration plans

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s recent call to restore the Vaigai river has renewed focus on the city’s long-neglected lifeline, with the Water Resources Department (WRD-PWD) and the Madurai City Corporation moving ahead with separate initiatives aimed at reviving the river and improving its ecological health.

The WRD has submitted a Detailed Project Proposal (DPR) to the state government for rejuvenating the Vaigai from Theni to Ramanathapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 917 crore, earlier this month. Senior WRD officials said the proposal envisages the removal of invasive vegetation, strengthening of riverbanks and measures to prevent sewage from entering the river.

Periodic maintenance works, including the removal of invasive water hyacinth, are already being undertaken. Ahead of the seasonal release of water, the department is also planning another round of clearing invasive plants to improve water flow, said senior WRD officials.

Meanwhile, the Madurai City Corporation Commissioner Gaurav Kumar stated that the corporation has started works for the Vaigai Riverfront Development Project at an estimated cost of Rs 79.26 cr. Commissioner said the project seeks to rejuvenate nearly 10 km of the riverfront along both the northern and southern banks within the city limits.

Besides developing the riverbanks, the civic body is also taking steps to curb sewage discharge and prevent garbage dumping into the river. Officials said fines are being imposed on those found dumping waste into the riverbed, while enforcement measures have been intensified.