Vaigai river revival gathers pace as WRD, Madurai Corporation draw restoration plans

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s recent call to restore the Vaigai river has renewed focus on the city’s long-neglected lifeline, with the Water Resources Department (WRD-PWD) and the Madurai City Corporation moving ahead with separate initiatives aimed at reviving the river and improving its ecological health.
The WRD has submitted a Detailed Project Proposal (DPR) to the state government for rejuvenating the Vaigai from Theni to Ramanathapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 917 crore, earlier this month. Senior WRD officials said the proposal envisages the removal of invasive vegetation, strengthening of riverbanks and measures to prevent sewage from entering the river.
Periodic maintenance works, including the removal of invasive water hyacinth, are already being undertaken. Ahead of the seasonal release of water, the department is also planning another round of clearing invasive plants to improve water flow, said senior WRD officials.
Meanwhile, the Madurai City Corporation Commissioner Gaurav Kumar stated that the corporation has started works for the Vaigai Riverfront Development Project at an estimated cost of Rs 79.26 cr. Commissioner said the project seeks to rejuvenate nearly 10 km of the riverfront along both the northern and southern banks within the city limits.
Besides developing the riverbanks, the civic body is also taking steps to curb sewage discharge and prevent garbage dumping into the river. Officials said fines are being imposed on those found dumping waste into the riverbed, while enforcement measures have been intensified.
The Vaigai today is plagued by unchecked sewage discharge, indiscriminate garbage dumping, invasive water hyacinth and pollution at several stretches. The riverbed often becomes a dumping ground for solid waste, while environmental activists have repeatedly flagged the deteriorating condition of the river and its impact on public health and the ecosystem.
Advocate and environmental activist S Muthukumar has urged the Tamil Nadu government to earmark dedicated funds for restoring the Vaigai. In a petition submitted to the district administration, he said pollution has reduced the river to a public health hazard. He also sought strict action against those setting fire along the riverbanks and called for sustained conservation efforts.
However, activists say the problem persists despite official measures. M Raja, president of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam, alleged that waste continues to be dumped at several locations along the river and nearby water bodies.
He claimed that large quantities of garbage are still being dumped along the riverbed near Anna Nagar and Thenur Mandapam despite repeated complaints.
If implemented, the proposed WRD rejuvenation project and the Corporation’s riverfront development initiative are expected to complement each other in restoring the Vaigai while enhancing Madurai’s urban landscape.