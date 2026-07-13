What you need to know about Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

For the first time since Independence, residents in Tamil Nadu will have the option of providing their census details online without waiting for a census enumerator to visit their homes, as the self-enumeration phase for Census 2027 begins on July 17. The Self-Enumeration Portal (SEP) will remain open for 15 days till July 31, ahead of the 30-day house-to-house houselisting operations scheduled across the state from August 1, 2026.
In an interview with TNIE’s Muruganandham, M Sundaresh Babu, Director of Census Operations for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, explains the process and answers some frequently asked questions on self-enumeration.
What is Self-Enumeration?
Self-enumeration is a facility that allows residents to provide their census details online through the official Self-Enumeration Portal instead of waiting for a census enumerator to visit their homes.
Why has the Self-Enumeration option been introduced when enumerators will visit every household?
The facility gives residents the flexibility to complete their census details at a convenient time. It also improves accuracy by allowing people to enter their own information, reduces the workload of enumerators and helps the census process run more efficiently. Those who complete self-enumeration will not have to answer all 33 census questions again when the enumerator visits their household.
Is the Self-Enumeration Portal available in Tamil?
Yes. The SEP supports 16 languages, including Tamil.
How can residents access the portal and submit details?
Residents must first select their state or Union Territory and complete the captcha verification. They should then enter the name of the head of the household, mobile number and email address, if they wish to provide one.
An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email address for verification. After completing the verification, residents can select their language and begin self-enumeration. After submission, an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated, if provided. Residents must show this ID to the census enumerator during the household visit.
If the SE ID is unavailable, the enumerator will collect the census information again. If the ID is forgotten, it can be retrieved using the registered mobile number.
Will residents have to provide the same information again when the enumerator visits their homes?
No. Those who successfully complete self-enumeration and provide the SE ID to the enumerator will not have to answer all census questions again.
Can mistakes made during Self-Enumeration be corrected?
Residents can save the form as a draft and edit it before submission or until July 31, the last day of self-enumeration.
Once submitted, the form cannot be edited through the portal. However, necessary corrections can be made by the enumerator during household verification.
The information provided by residents will be validated only after verification by the enumerator.
Will Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) be included in the census?
No. The census covers people living in India. However, if an NRI’s household is located in Tamil Nadu, the household details may be submitted through the Self-Enumeration Portal.