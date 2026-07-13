What you need to know about Census 2027 Self-Enumeration

For the first time since Independence, residents in Tamil Nadu will have the option of providing their census details online without waiting for a census enumerator to visit their homes, as the self-enumeration phase for Census 2027 begins on July 17. The Self-Enumeration Portal (SEP) will remain open for 15 days till July 31, ahead of the 30-day house-to-house houselisting operations scheduled across the state from August 1, 2026.

In an interview with TNIE’s Muruganandham, M Sundaresh Babu, Director of Census Operations for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, explains the process and answers some frequently asked questions on self-enumeration.

What is Self-Enumeration?

Self-enumeration is a facility that allows residents to provide their census details online through the official Self-Enumeration Portal instead of waiting for a census enumerator to visit their homes.

Why has the Self-Enumeration option been introduced when enumerators will visit every household?

The facility gives residents the flexibility to complete their census details at a convenient time. It also improves accuracy by allowing people to enter their own information, reduces the workload of enumerators and helps the census process run more efficiently. Those who complete self-enumeration will not have to answer all 33 census questions again when the enumerator visits their household.