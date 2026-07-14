After three deaths, TN allays Covid outbreak fears

CHENNAI: The health department, to allay fears of a Covid-19 outbreak after two deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh and a third incidental case surfaced in Vellore, said on Monday that there was no evidence of a high-severity strain circulating in the state and that case numbers remain lower than in previous years.

In a press note, the health department said the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is continuously monitoring the situation and urged people to rely on official information rather than rumours. The whole-genome sequencing (WGS) conducted at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has found that the currently circulating strain causes only mild illness, it said, adding that there is no cause for panic. However, elderly persons, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and those with weakened immunity have been advised to continue taking precautions.

The advisory follows three recent cases, including that of a 52-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, shifted from a private hospital in Tirupati to one in Vellore on June 26, who was diagnosed with Klebsiella pneumonia — a common bacterial infection along with Covid-19. He also had co-morbidities, including diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and died on June 28 due to complications from the bacterial infection and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).