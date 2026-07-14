Ambur residents protest against waste burning at municipality's composting centre

TIRUPATTUR: Residents of Vanatharvalli village in Ambur, Tirupattur staged a protest on Monday by seizing corporation vehicles, alleging that smoke emanating from a Micro Composting Centre (MCC) has been causing serious health issues.

The residents alleged that officials failed to act despite repeated complaints. According to the residents, over 50 families reside in the area near the MCC where solid waste collected from all 36 wards of Ambur Municipality are dumped.

"Instead of segregating the waste as per norms, municipal workers burn it in the open, releasing thick smoke that has caused eye irritation, breathing difficulties and other health problems," said K Charan, a resident.

The protesters further claimed that they had lodged complaints with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), following which officials inspected the site. According to residents, TNPCB officials informed them that the location had been approved only for dumping waste and that burning garbage there violated municipal norms.

Residents also alleged that stray dogs caught and sterilised by the municipality are released in the area, leading to attacks on goats and poultry. They further claimed that the lack of proper waste segregation has contaminated groundwater, affected nearby agricultural fields and damaged coconut and teak trees, besides polluting drinking water sources.

On receiving information about the protest, Ambur town police reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. Following an assurance that the issue would be taken up with the municipal administration and appropriate action initiated, the residents withdrew their protest.